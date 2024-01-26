Constitutional crisis now ‘slowly happening’ says Zubiri

MANILA, Philippines — They have warned of a possible constitutional crisis, and according to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, it’s “slowly happening.”

“We have warned about a possible constitutional crisis and tried to avoid it. But unfortunately, it seems that this is slowly happening,” Zubiri said in a statement on Friday.

“We hope this crisis will be averted soon,” he said.

Zubiri made the remark after receiving a letter from Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez reiterating the House of Representatives’ full support for a Senate-led Charter change bid.

Zubiri himself filed Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, proposing changes to specific economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

He said the Senate would reply to Romualdez’s letter on Monday.

“As for his suggestion of an alternative people’s initiative emanating from the Senate, there have been no discussions on this,” he said in a statement.

“We believe that any legitimate people’s initiative must be genuinely led by the people,” the Senate chief added.

Zubiri underscored the Senate’s position that the ongoing people’s initiative is “flawed and unconstitutional,” given “its current form and how the signatures are being collected.”

He said senators would think over options available to them to uphold the checks and balances enshrined in the Constitution through a bicameral legislature.

“We remain vigilant for our country and for our people,” the Senate chief added.

