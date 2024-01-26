Constitutional crisis now ‘slowly happening’ says Zubiri

By: Maila Ager - Inquirer.net | January 26,2024 - 09:57 PM

zubiri

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri

MANILA, Philippines — They have warned of a possible constitutional crisis, and according to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, it’s “slowly happening.”

“We have warned about a possible constitutional crisis and tried to avoid it. But unfortunately, it seems that this is slowly happening,” Zubiri said in a statement on Friday.

“We hope this crisis will be averted soon,” he said.

Zubiri made the remark after receiving a letter from Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez reiterating the House of Representatives’ full support for a Senate-led Charter change bid.

Zubiri himself filed Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, proposing changes to specific economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

He said the Senate would reply to Romualdez’s letter on Monday.

“As for his suggestion of an alternative people’s initiative emanating from the Senate, there have been no discussions on this,” he said in a statement.

“We believe that any legitimate people’s initiative must be genuinely led by the people,” the Senate chief added.

Zubiri underscored the Senate’s position that the ongoing people’s initiative is “flawed and unconstitutional,” given “its current form and how the signatures are being collected.”

He said senators would think over options available to them to uphold the checks and balances enshrined in the Constitution through a bicameral legislature.

“We remain vigilant for our country and for our people,” the Senate chief added.

ALSO READ

Senate, House clash over people’s initiative for Charter change

Bohol bishops warn public of deception in charter change signature drive

Zubiri confirms Senate manifesto against people’s initiative for Cha-cha

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: charter change, Congress, senate, Zubiri
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.