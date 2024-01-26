Imee Marcos wants lotto draw suspended

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Imee Marcos finds it “mathematically improbable” for lotto winners to win frequently.

In a Zoom interview with reporters, Marcos expressed frustration on Friday with the alleged issues hounding the lotto draws of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

“Alam mo, pikon na pikon ako diyan sa lottong iyan, sabihin ko na iyong totoo, nawalan na ako ng pag-asa dahil January 2023 nagfile na ako na sana imbestigahan na ‘yang PAGCOR (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation) na yan at PCSO, higit sa lahat ang PCSO kasi mathematically improbable ang ginagawa nila na ganoon kadalas […],” she said.

(I am frustrated at the lotto; truthfully speaking, I have lost hope because in January 2023 I filed a motion to investigate the PAGCOR and the PCSO because it is mathematically improbable that they have frequent winners.)

The senator also said that she is “very happy” as authorities are now investigating the alleged anomalies in the lotto.

“I’m very happy that they’re finally investigating it at talagang sobra naman. Ang kakarampot na pag-asa ng ating mahihirap na makadale ng konting pera ay inaagaw pa, labis na ‘yan,” she added.

(I’m very happy that they’re finally investigating it. The meager hope of the poor to win some money is being taken away; that’s too much.)

Marcos also called for a temporary suspension of lotto operations while investigations are still pending.

“Hangga’t hindi napapaliwanag itong mga pangyayaring ito, itigil muna yung bola. Itigil muna yung e-lotto at yung mga ginagawa nila at wala nang naniniwala eh at naaawa naman ako sa mga pumupuntang mahihirap, ‘yan na lang ang tanging pag-asa nila na makaahon eh inaagaw pa, ninanakaw pa, binobola pa talaga,” she added.

(Until they have not given their explanation on this, the draws should be suspended. This includes the e-lotto, because nobody believes them anymore. I pity the poor patrons who see it as their only hope to rise from poverty, and it is taken and stolen from them, and they are made fools of.)

