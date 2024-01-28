Sinulog celebrated by Fil-Ams, showing their faith, cultural tradition

LOS ANGELES – Sinulog, dubbed as the Queen of Festivals, was celebrated this month by Filipino Americans as part of their cultural and religious tradition.

At the Our Lady of the Angels Cathedral in Los Angeles, the nine-day novena leading to the Sinulog Festival was attended by Fil-Ams.

The Sinulog festival a the Our Lady of Angels Cathedral is a a 37-year tradition at the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, on Jan. 21.

Show of faith, cultural pride

The Tenderloin Filipino American Community Association – in a show of faith and cultural pride – spearheaded the 30th annual Sinulog celebration in honor of the Santo Niño at the Saint Boniface Catholic Church. Photo from PCGSF

Santo Niño devotees dressed in colorful, traditional costumes paraded icons of the Child Jesus from the church plaza to the cathedral.

A Holy Mass sponsored by Santo Niño Cruzada USA was held to mark the 37th anniversary of the solemn feast of the Santo Niño.

Los Angeles parishes, religious organizations, ministries and civic groups participated in the pre-liturgy procession. The celebration began with dance performances of various Sinulog groups at the church plaza.

The choir was represented by Precious Blood, St. Kevin and St. Brendan Church, with Simoun Lua as the music director.

The principal celebrant was Bishop Brian Nunes of the San Gabriel Pastoral Region of the archdiocese.

Santo Niño

The Philippines’ oldest Catholic icon, the Santo Niño, is known for miracles and people’s devotions that transcend religions, according to the archdiocese.

During the 16th century, the first Santo Niño statue was given by the Spaniards to the Queen of Cebu. Although the devotion to the Divine Infant has roots in Europe, Filipinos are known for their fervent devotion to the Infant Jesus.

“Filipino immigrants brought their Santo Niño to the United States to be their spiritual recourse, aid and protector,” the archdiocese said on its website. “Our ancestors have gone through sacrifices, struggles, successes and defeats but the presence of our Father in the image of Santo Niño helped us thrive and develop our Catholic faith.”

In Glendale, members of the Filipino American Business Association of Glendale joined the Sinulog celebration at the Incarnation Catholic Church, where a bilingual (Tagalog-English) Holy Mass was led by Fr. Rodel Balagtas on Jan. 21.

Fil-Ams in San Francisco

In San Francisco, the Tenderloin Filipino American Community Association (TFCA) – in a show of faith and cultural pride – spearheaded the 30th annual Sinulog celebration in honor of the Santo Niño at the Saint Boniface Catholic Church on Jan. 21.

The Philippine Consulate General and the Philippine Department of Tourism Office in San Francisco joined the TFCA festivities. In her remarks, Deputy Consul General Raquel Solano urged Fil-Ams to continue “animating their faith through Filipino customs and traditions,” and commended the TFCA members for serving as the Philippines’ cultural ambassadors in San Francisco.

In Florida, “Sinulog sa Orlando” was celebrated by the Filipino community at the St. Joseph and St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Orlando on Jan. 21.

The feast day Holy Mass, the culmination of a nine-day novena, was followed by a fellowship lunch and program at the church social hall.

Upcoming celebrations

The “Sinulog in Van Nuys” will be held on Jan. 27 at 14750 Sherman Way in Van Nuys, California.

The event will feature the Fil-am Dance Moms, who will perform a Sinulog dance, DJ 2UAN, Outbeat Session and Mary Grace Auingan.

In Fort St. John, B.C., the Filipino Canadian community will hold their Sinulog Festival this Sunday, Jan. 28 – a tradition that began in 2015.

During Sunday afternoon’s mass at the Catholic Church of Resurrection, there will be a blessing of images of the Child Jesus.

After the mass, the image of the Child Jesus will be presented to the priest by Mayor Lilia Hansen. The presentation will be followed by a song of thanksgiving.

The celebration will continue at the Immaculate Hall, where there will be a presentation of flowers and more dances. This year’s Sinulog festival will conclude with dinner and refreshments for attendees.

