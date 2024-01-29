Talisay shooting: Man playing volleyball killed by 2 unidentified gunmen
CEBU CITY, Philippines —A man playing volleyball in Barangay Lagtang in Talisay City was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen at past 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 28.
Authorities identified the victim as Erby Linganay, 43 years old, and a resident of Purok Caimitohan, Barangay Lagtang.
Linganay died after two men shot him several times in front of shocked bystanders.
Talisay shooting: How victim was killed
Initial police investigation showed that at past 6 p.m. that day, Linganay was playing volleyball in the area.
At nearly 6:50 p.m., two unidentified men, who were wearing black face masks arrived.
They then pulled out guns and shot the victim several times, hitting him in the head and body, causing his death.
After shooting the victim, the unidentified assailants then fled the area.
Shooters’ description
Witnesses described the assailants as two men wearing black jackets, maong pants and black face masks.
They also said that the killers have a medium and slim build.
According to authorities, the killing happened at around 6:50 p.m., on Sunday, January 28.
And it was reported to the authorities at around 7:20 p.m.
Police probe killing
When the police and first medical responders arrived the victim was already dead and the suspects had already made their escape.
Police, however, were investigating the killing and would try to determine the motive of the attack and try to identify and arrest the assailants.
The authorities still did not know the motive of the attack, but their investigation on the killing of Linganan continues.
