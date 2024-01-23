Shooting: Angry man shoots debt collector in San Fernando

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A furious 76-year-old man from San Fernando town, southern Cebu shot the lady collector of his lending business for neglecting her job.

The man whom witnesses said was angered by the apparent negligence of his collector who was seen engaging in a drinking spree, also attempted to kill himself on Monday morning, January 22, 2024.

The shooting incident happened in Purok Calabash, Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando at around 11:05 a.m.

The suspect was identified as Martin Juezan Basco, 76, a resident of the barangay while the victim was 28-year-old Catherine Caballero Dioba, a neighbor.

According to Police Major Mark Anthony Villanueva, chief of San Fernando Police Station, initial investigation revealed that the suspect had a money lending business where the victim worked as the debt collector.

Villanueva stated that Basco allegedly became angry towards Dioba because for several times she was ignoring his queries on when his money will be paid back by the loaners.

He added that the suspect’s wife told police that her husband was extremely angry because he could see that Dioba was not putting any effort in getting his money back and was constantly drinking instead.

“Dun na siya napikon. Sabi rin ng asawa, ilang beses daw siya nagsabi sa asawa niya na may balak siyang patayin. Eh akala naman ng asawa, hindi naman gagawin,” stated Villanueva.

On that fateful morning, an annoyed Basco reportedly saw the woman having another drinking spree with neighbors and brought out a .38 caliber revolver.

Basco then shot the victim but failed to hit her fatally and only grazed her. Diola then ran back to her house and was able to dodge the second bullet.

After shooting Dioba, the suspect hurriedly went back to his house and told his wife that he will be committing suicide if the police come because he did not want to be caught alive.

“Nag-uli siya sa ilang balay…and nag-ingon siya sa iyang asawa nga kung naa ang mga pulis, magcommit siya og suicide kay di siya ganahan nga madakpan siyang buhi,” relayed Villanueva.

When he heard that the patrol was outside of his house, he then fired the gun at his head determined to end his life. After two failed attempts because the gun failed to go off, he then shot his chest.

Authorities received a call from a concerned citizen about the shooting incident and immediately headed to the barangay.

Upon their arrival, a gunshot was heard coming from the suspect’s house. Officers rushed in and reportedly saw a bloodied Basco sitting on a chair inside the house.

He was then rushed along with the victim to the Carcar City District Hospital for medical treatment.

The victim only suffered a minor injury and has already been discharged from the hospital, according to Villanueva.

Basco, however, was transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City on Monday evening, where he was operated on.

As of this writing, the man is now in a stable condition and recovering from his injury.

Villanueva relayed that they recovered the suspect’s firearm beside his body and it was submitted for ballistic examination. He added that they have no records of the shooting suspect owning a gun.

He also disclosed that Dioba has already filed a complaint against the suspect on Tuesday morning, January 23, and that the police are preparing the necessary documents.

They are also gathering more information from witnesses to determine the appropriate charges to be filed against the shooting suspect with frustrated murder being considered.

