Young Cebuano cagers to compete in Asian hoop tourney in South Korea

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Young Cebuano cagers will strut their wares in the upcoming Asian Basketball Club Tournament (ABCT) 2024 Supercup Winter League in Hongcheon, South Korea.

Cebu’s very own Kristian Niño Sala, Zach Xavier Natividad, Gabriel Ocaña, Kyrie Franz Dysam, and Chris Liam Ybañez of the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors elementary basketball team have earned this rare chance to fly to South Korea, where they will go up against 11 other countries.

Korea tournament

The tournament will run from February 15 to 18, 2024, featuring 15-under teams from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

These five players will be part of the Heart of Basketball Academy Sports Club based in Singapore.

Experiencewise, these five young lads have already played with Cebu’s best teams in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI).

Young Cebuano cagers coach

Former Letran Knights star Franz Dysam, who is the father of Zach Xavier, will be their coach during their campaign in Korea.

Formerly known as the Kobla Cup, the annual ABCT is a diverse sports meet that aims to foster sportsmanship, competition, and teamwork, catering to young athletes.

Its main sport, basketball, aims to promote cultural exchange and camaraderie among foreign teams that will vie in the upcoming tournament.

Above all, it’s a huge opportunity for the young competing players, especially the Carolinian five, to play top-notch basketball.

