CESAFI SEASON 23: USJ-R Baby Jaguars pounce USC Baby Warriors, now 4-0 in HS standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars logged their fourth straight win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball with a lopsided 92-56 win against the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

The victory tightened USJ-R’s hold of the No. 3 spot with a clean 4-0 (win-loss) slate. They tied with the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Blue Dragons (4-2) for the third spot. They are behind the defending champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles (5-0).

On Saturday, USJ-R’s Judd Kyle Rueda fired 15 points to top score the game. JV Oringo added 11 points and Ralph Sampan chipped in 11 markers.

Andrew Pepito had 13 points, while Andrew Tapia tallied 10 points as the Baby Warriors suffered their sixth defeat in seven games. That puts them at the second to the last spot in the team standings.

The Baby Jaguars were in command throughout the game. They were ahead by 35 in the start of the fourth period, 80-45.

Aldryn Chua nailed a trey midway in the final period that gave the Baby Jaguars their biggest lead of 39 points, 88-49.

They held on to this huge lead until the final buzzer sounded.

UV 56, USP-F 48

Meanwhile, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers defeated the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Baby Panthers, 56-48, in the other high school game on Saturday.

Ismael Culdora was UV’s lone double-digit scorer with 13 points, while John Dela Torre and Kenneth Cole combined for 15 points.

Dano Villagracia and John Ta-Ala scored 12 and 10 points in USP-F’s losing efforts.

UV now has a 4-2 card after beating USP-F, while the latter fell to a 1- 5 slate in the standings.

