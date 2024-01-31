Dialysis center in Lapu-Lapu now fully operational

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Dialysis Center (LCDC) is now fully operational to serve patients with kidney problems.

With this, dialysis patients would no longer need to go to private facilities in Mandaue and Cebu City.

LCDC is located near the Muelle Osmeña in Barangay Poblacion.

Aside from being accessible to Oponganons, the center also provides free dialysis to less fortunate Oponganons, through the Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients (MAIP) of Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan.

On Tuesday morning, January 30, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan visited the facility where he was guided by Isabel Abello, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EasaCare.

EasaCare is the company that donated 15 units of dialysis machines in September 2023 to the dialysis center.

The facility was opened on September 8, 2023. The construction of the center was one of the Mayor Chan’s campaign promises during the 2022 election.

Councilor Emilio Galarosa Jr., chairman of the Committee on Health and Hospital at the city council, earlier said that the center can serve up to 90 patients per day.

