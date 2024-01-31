Did Dalaguete farmer die of king cobra bite?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The cadaver of a 64-year-old farmer in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu, whose death was believed to be caused by a king cobra, will be subjected to an autopsy to verify the cause of his death.

Police Major Windell Abellana, public information officer of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), told reporters on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, that this was the instruction of the CPPO provincial director Police Colonel Percival R. Zorilla.

“Our provincial director, Police Colonel Percival Zorrilla, has directed nga i-undergo go autopsy ang cadaver para mahibaw-an nato kung unsay cause of death. So that it would be scientific ang ating approach on the matter,” he stated.

READ MORE: King Cobra bite not ruled out in death of Dalaguete farmer

On Tuesday afternoon, January 30, the body of a farmer identified as Maximo Millan, 64, was discovered by his family on a grassy portion of the area.

Autopsy ordered

The victim, who went to the mountain to collect Napier grass to feed his farm animals earlier that day, was found lifeless with puncture wounds on his arm and leg.

The wounds reportedly appeared to be animal bites, which led to the suspicion that Millan died due to snake bites. However, this could not be confirmed as no one witnessed the incident.

To get to the bottom of the cause of Millan’s death, police will be relying on science through a medical autopsy.

READ MORE: Why are there several sightings of king cobras in Cebu?

“Once the autopsy will be given, that would be the basis kung tinuod ba nga snake bite ba to siya or naay other health issues nga involved ato nga incident,” stated Abellana.

King Cobras in Cebu

Speculations also arose among residents in the town that poisonous snakes were allegedly placed in the area on purpose. Police, however, will still be verifying these statements.

“That statement is still for verification. And we consider that without basis,” relayed Abellana.

In the past months, there have been an increasing amount of sightings of king cobras in Cebu province causing the public to be alarmed and worried for their safety.

Previously, frightened residents of Barangay Busay, Cebu City killed two mating king cobras on Monday, January 29.

READ MORE: IN THE KNOW: The king cobra

In light of these incidents, police personnel in the province assured that they are coordinating with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the necessary measures to address these concerns.

“Rest assured that we have coordinated the Department of Environmental Natural Resources regarding this snake sightings in the province and all concerns regarding with the sightings of cobras in the province of Cebu, duly noted by the DENR in coordination with our PNP,” disclosed Abellana.

Furthermore, Abellana advised the public, especially those living in areas where snakes are rampant, to be alert and careful.

“On the part of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, to address this rising concerns of Cebuanos regarding the sightings of cobras in the various parts of the province of Cebu, we would like to advice our Cebuanos in the province of Cebu to be alert and be careful in the areas that are likely to have the presence of this deadly reptile,” he said.

Police: Refrain from sharing unverified posts

He added that residents should not panic if they see snakes in their barangays and to immediately contact local authorities.

“Do not panic wherever you see snakes in your locality. Instead, contact your barangay officials, the Municipal Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office and also the DENR so that they could address the concern immediately,” stated Abellana.

For individuals who are bitten by a snake, he advised them to seek medical assistance as soon as possible.

Furthermore, he reminded the public to refrain from sharing unverified posts on social media about snake sightings in order to not cause panic.

“Those statement nga without basis, it should be limited and it should be verified before spreading the information in the community kay maka-create man ni siya og different reactions,” stated Abellana.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP