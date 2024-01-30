King Cobra bite not ruled out in death of Dalaguete farmer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities in the town of Dalaguete in southern Cebu cannot conclude yet if the death of a 64-year-old farmer was caused by a king cobra.

The Dalaguete Police Station and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said that the death of the farmer from Barangay Babayongan still needs thorough investigation before it can be ruled as caused by the bite of a King Cobra, locally known as “Banakon.”

Police Staff Sergeant Howard Maynopas, investigator of Dalaguete Police Station, identified the victim as Maximo Millan, a resident of the said place.

Maynopas, confirmed that puncture wounds or what appeared to be animal bites were seen in the victim’s leg. However, they could not confirm yet what animal had bitten the victim.

Aside from this, a wound was also seen in the victim’s arm.

READ: Why are there several sightings of king cobras in Cebu?

Rodrigo Rusty, responder of MDRRMO, said that the victim went missing at around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

The victim reportedly went to the mountain to collect Napier grass to feed to his farm animals.

“Gipangita na siya sa iyang family kay wala naman siya nauli,” Rusty said.

At around noon, the lifeless victim was found by his family lying in a grassy portion of the area.

The victim’s body was brought to the Argao District Hospital for medical examination.

READ: 2 king cobras spotted again in Busay

Sightings of king cobras have increased over the past months all over Cebu. The most recent one was on Monday, January 29 when two mating king cobras were seen in Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

Frightened residents, however, killed the reptiles.

READ: IN THE KNOW: The king cobra

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP