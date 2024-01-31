Drug deal gone wrong: Drug pusher shoots buyer in Dalaguete

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 22-year-old man was wounded after he was shot by a drug pusher he was transacting with in Barangay Jolomaynon, Dalaguete, Cebu, on Tuesday evening, January 30, 2024.

The victim was identified as John Cloyd Arias, a resident of Brgy. Balud of the said town.

Initial investigation by the Dalaguete Police Station, revealed that the victim was having an illegal drug transaction with the suspect, Warren Limbaga, a resident of Brgy. Caliongan, Dalaguete.

Arias was accompanied by his friend Earl Joseph Magno, who drove the motorcycle that they used.

It was alleged that Arias was trying to buy an illegal drug from the drug pusher. It was not revealed though what kind of illegal drug the victim was trying to purchase.

However, during the transaction, Limbaga suddenly pulled out a gun and shot the victim hitting the latter on the right chest.

After shooting the victim, Limbaga reportedly scampered away to an unknown direction. Arias and his friend then went to the Dalaguete Police Station where authorities rushed him to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The Dalaguete Police Station is currently conducting a hot-pursuit operation against the drug pusher suspect.

