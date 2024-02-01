Police request autopsy on student found dead in Brgy. Malubog

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu City has requested an autopsy on the body of 20-year-old Earl Lawrence Toray to answer questions on the nature of his death.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said on Thursday, February 1, that they have requested for an autopsy on Toray’s decomposing body to the forensic laboratory.

“To confirm the cause of his death, we are requesting for an autopsy sa cadaver sa victim,” Rafter said.

“We will try to see kung unsay pwede pa buhaton ani. Kasi baka naa poy procedure ang forensic group considering na medyo na-decompose na gyud ang body,” added Rafter.

The body of Earl Lawrence, a senior high school student, was discovered by a passerby in a semi-forested area along the road in Sitio Buongon in the mountain barangay of Malubog on Wednesday morning, January 31, 2024.

His lifeless body was found lying on the ground while his severed head was left hanging on a rope tied to a nearby tree.

Due to this, suspicions arose among residents in the area that the victim possibly took his own life.

In order to validate what really happened, police here will be relying on the results of the autopsy that would hopefully reveal what caused Earl Lawrence’s untimely death.

However, police will also be waiting for the decision of the dead student’s family on their request for an autopsy.

Rafter also disclosed that police have talked with Earl Lawrence’s family on the day that his body was found in the barangay.

It can be recalled that hours after the discovery, a woman named Virginia Toray claimed the body as that of her son who has been missing since January 6.

The mother said that she recognized her son’s body after seeing the clothes and shoes, which were similar to what Earl Lawrence was wearing on the day he went missing.

Since the family members are still overwhelmed with emotion, police are set to coordinate with the victim’s family again on Thursday.

According to Rafter, City Director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog has already instructed the commander of the Malubog Police Community Precinct to conduct a thorough investigation on the incident.

She added that investigators on the ground will be assessing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages in the area where Earl Lawrence was last seen to trace his whereabouts and determine if he had companions.

“Isa na sa gisubay pud sa atong mga kapulisan, ang kanang mga CCTV camera og mga…possible identification natong uban pa niya nga mga kauban niatong before nahitabo or before karon nakaplagan ang iyahang patayng lawas,” stated Rafter.

The victim’s mother previously said that she last talked with Lawrence when the latter asked permission to take a scheduled examination at his school. When he never made it home, his family and friends shared missing posts on social media hoping that the public could assist in finding him.

Earl Lawrence was reportedly last seen in Sitio Garahe, Barangay Busay and was seen on a CCTV footage crossing the road by himself.

