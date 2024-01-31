Body with severed head found in Brgy. Malubog
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The decomposing body of a person was found at noon on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, along the road in Sitio Buongon in the mountain barangay of Malubog in Cebu City.
Meanwhile, a severed head believed to belong to the same person was found hanging on a rope that was tied to a nearby tree, according to a resident in the area, who shared a video on the discovery of the body to CDN Digital.
The resident said they were disturbed by a foul odor coming from the grassy area which led them to discover the lifeless person.
Due to its advanced state of decomposition, residents found it hard to determine if the body belonged to a man or a woman.
As of this writing, some residents have gathered at the area alarmed by the discovery of a dead body along the road in Barangay Malubog.
