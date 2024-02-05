Pasil fish traders upset over Gwen’s wet goods transport policy

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Several fish traders at the Pasil Fish Port are complaining regarding a new policy of the Cebu Provincial Government which prohibits the entry of vehicles transporting wet goods from unsanitary conditions within the territorial jurisdiction of the province of Cebu.

The policy, outlined in Executive Order (EO) No. 2 issued by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on January 10, 2024, restricts the entry of vehicles carrying wet goods (agricultural products, meat, seafood, liquids, and chemicals) in unsanitary conditions within the province of Cebu.

Era Ariosa, a 62-year-old fish trader at Pasil Fish Port, expressed concern that this policy puts pressure on fish traders. She mentioned that Cebu and neighboring provinces, like Bohol, rely on the Province of Zamboanga for fish supply, and the new restrictions may affect the supply chain.

With the new policy, fish traders felt that they were pressured by the Provincial Government.

“Kun pit-on mi, basin daghan ang magutman,” Ariosa said.

She mentioned that a shortage of fish supply in Cebu could lead to an increase in market prices.

Jaimee Calelo, 66, from Zamboanga, clarified that the spill from their truck transporting fish was from the vehicle’s waterbrake system and not from the cargo.

“Waterbreak ang magtulo aron dili mobuto ang ligid,” Calelo said.

Certain fish traders had to alter their delivery route, shifting from Oslob port to Pier 4, incurring additional costs and time.

Violators of the EO may be charged under P.D. No. 856 or the “Code on Sanitation of the Philippines” and the “Code of Hygienic Practices for the Sale of Fresh Agriculture Products and Fishery Products.”

The E.O. assigns the Philippine National Police to rigorously enforce the policy. /clorenciana

READ MORE: DA allows fish importation for wet markets in Oct to Dec

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP