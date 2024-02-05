Rama: ‘Do not stop looking for person behind ‘hit-and-run’ incident’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is determined to file a case against the person responsible for the hit-and-run victim on Sunday, February 4, near the Redemptorist Church in Cebu City.

He announced this during the flag raising ceremony at the Plaza Sugbo grounds on Monday, Feb. 5, which was also live streamed on the public information’s Facebook page.

“Do not stop looking for that person (suspect). File a case against [whoever is behind the incident],” he insructed.

Rama also called the attention of those accusing him of the crime, and clarified that he did not know about the accident when it happened.

“Tua ko sa Bohol. Ako nuo’y nakaligis? Nakita [kuno] ang nawng ni Mike Rama?” Rama said.

(I was in Bohol. I was the one behind the incident? They saw the face of Mike rama?)

It was reported that Jeslar Larumbe’s motorcycle was hit by a passing convoy with ‘VIP blinkers’ as he was traveling near the Redemptorist Church on Sunday.

“Tua ko’s Bohol…Kinsa nang nag text, ako nang ipakiha sa akong anak. Okay?” the mayor added.

(I was in Bohol…Whoever texted that, I will let my son file a case. Okay?)

He tasked Lawyer Mikel Rama, his son, to handle this matter.

“Do not allow your father desecrated not being destroyed, having been protected, because he fights for what is the right for the people of this country,” Rama said.

Meanwhile, in a brief interview with City Administrator and Lawyer Collin Rosell, he confirmed to the media that the city legal office would also help in handling the case.

“That was an open directive nga gikan gyud sa mayor mismo and we know the importance ana niya para sa pag keep sa atoang peace and order situation ug ang pag implementar nato sa balaod,” Rosell said.

(That was an open directive from the mayor himself and we know the importance for him to keep peace and order situation and implement the law.)

Moreover, he added that they would also take appropriate action against people pointing the crime to the mayor.

“Wa gyuy katinuoran,” Rosell remarked. (There’s no truth in that.)

