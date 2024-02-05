Senior citizen hacked to death by nephew in Daanbantayan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A senior citizen was hacked to death by his own nephew in Sitio Malaumon, Barangay Tinubdan in Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu on Monday morning, February 5, 2024.

The victim was identified as Cristitulo Broñona Casinillio, single, a resident of Barangay Tinubdan, while the suspect was identified as Jorge Camay Casinillio, legal age, the nephew of the victim.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Alfredo Mandal, chief investigator of Daanbantayan Police Station, said that the suspect was using illegal drugs.

He said that the suspect used two sharp-bladed bolos (machete) to kill his uncle. The victim was only petting his fighting cock when he was hacked by the suspect.

‘Drug-dependent suspect hallucinated’

The suspect hacked the victim several times, hitting the different parts of the body, which resulted in his instantaneous death.

After the victim died, the suspect even beheaded him.

“Drug dependent ni. Ang sa karon sir, basi sa testimonya sa mga saksi, murag nag-hallucinate ni siya sir kay kini kuno iyang uyoan, karibal kuno niya sa iyang uyab nga si Gretchen Barreto,” Mandal said.

(He is drug dependent. For now, based on testimonies of witnesses, it seems the suspect was hallucinating because according to him, his uncle was his rival with his girlfriend and that his girlffriend was Gretchen Barreto.)

During a hot-pusuit operation, Mandal said that the suspect voluntarily surrendered to them.

The police are now preparing murder charges that they will file against the suspect.

/bmjo

