Cebu City police probe death of local cager in tragic road accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is investigating a possible hit-and-run case that resulted to the death of a motorcycle rider early morning on Sunday, February 4, near the Redemptorist Church in Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Jeslar Larumbe, a former two-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Don Bosco Greywolf and two-time Champion of the Don Bosco Cebu Alumni Basketball League (DBCABL).

It was first reported that Larumbe’s motorcycle was hit by a passing convoy with ‘VIP blinkers’ as he was traveling near the Redemptorist Church in Cebu City.

Police Major Jonathan dela Cerna, chief of the TEU, said that based on the CCTV footage that they have secured, the road accident involving Larumbe happened before the convoy passed the area.

“Nag-backtrack mi karon sa possible nga makatabang sa investigation. Nakita sa CCTV prior sa hitabo, niagi ang blinker, one hour or two hours before [sa aksidente],” Dela Cerna said.

Still, dela Cerna said that their initial investigation was not yet conclusive. The police official said they continue to look for witnesses who will give them additional information on the Cebu City accident that killed Larumbe.

Devastating loss

Larumbe’s former classmates and schoolmates at Don Bosco have expressed their grief for his untimely demise.

In a statement that was posted on their Facebook page, the Don Bosco Cebu Alumni Incorporated (DBCAI) also expressed its condolences to the Larumbe family.

DBCAI said that Larumbe was an exceptional basketball player and an inspiration for many.

“His dedication, passion, and relentless pursuit of excellence on and off the court served as a shining example for all aspiring student-athletes. He possessed an unparalleled talent that captured the hearts of many Bosconians,” read part of the statement.

It added that said Larumbe’s presence was felt both on and off the court, leaving an indelible mark on everyone that he has encountered.

“The loss of Jeslar Larumbe leaves a void that cannot be filled. His absence will be deeply felt by his family, friends, teammates, and the entire Bosconian community. As we come together to mourn this devastating loss, let us also remember the joy and inspiration that Jeslar brought into our lives,” it said.

