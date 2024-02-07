Girl dies after ‘jumping off’ 19th floor of condominium in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The body of a 15-year-old girl was found outside a condominium in Barangay Banilad in Mandaue City on Wednesday morning, February 7.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that the girl, one of the tenants of the condominium, jumped off the 19th floor of the building based on CCTV footage that they secured.

However, Villaro said they would continue to investigate the incident.

According to their initial investigation, Villaro said that the girl, a Grade 10 student, jumped off the 19th floor of the Mandaue City condominium at around 6:30 a.m. The incident was reported to the police at 7:10 a.m.

Based on the CCTV footage that the police secured from the building’s administration, the girl, who occupies a unit on the 7th floor of the building, went up to the 19th floor where she reportedly jumped.

CCTV footage show that the girl was alone at the 19th floor, an indication that there was no foul play in her death, Villaro said.

The 19th floor, the last floor of the condominium, is designated as the renters’ common area. The area had no occupants, other than the girl, when the incident happened.

Family problem

Villaro said that during their investigation, the girl’s stepmother had told the police that the she left their unit early on Wednesday morning to go to school.

She added that the girl’s parents did not notice a display of unusual behavior before she left their unit.

The girl did not also mention of any problems to them.

Villaro said that during their talk with officials at the girl’s school, a professor had told them that the girl mentioned of family problems.

The professor went to the crime scene in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City after he heard about what happened to the girl.

Villarajo said that they also learned that she hasn’t been going to school since January 29.

With this recent incident, Villaro is encouraging parents and teachers to find time to communicate with their children and students.

She said that individuals who suffer from mental problems should also seek help.

——————-

If you or someone you know needs help, you may call the following hotlines:

TAWAG PAGLAUM:

0939 937 5433

0939 936 5433

0927 654 1629

HOPELINE Crisis Hotline

2919 (toll-free for Globe and TM subscribers)

1158

0917-558-4673

8-804-4673

Mandauehanons, may contact the city’s Health Office or Mandaue City Outpatient Recovery Clinic by visiting their Facebook pages or through these telephone numbers (032) 230 4500 and (032) 253 842, and Bantay-Mandaue Command Center through these numbers:

Landline: 383-1658, 346-0784

Mobile: 09384765461

