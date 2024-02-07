Cebu City College construction in Ramos Public Market starts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The construction of the Cebu City College in Ramos Public Market is ongoing despite the continued operation of some vendors there.

This was confirmed by Grace Arinaza, admin aide 3 of Ramos Public Market, via Sugboanon Channel’s program on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The construction of the Cebu City College was already underway since January this year.

Arinaza said that there were 14 stall owners who were affected by the ongoing construction, but they were eventually relocated to the vacant stalls still inside the market.

“Nakapadayon ra gihapon ang ilahang pag paninda,” Arinaza said.

To recall, the late Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said last 2019 that the Ramos Public Market would serve as the temporary location for the Cebu City College.

The sections that are affected in the construction were mostly the dry goods and the sari-sari stores, Arinaza said.

To relocate vendors to T. Padilla

Arinaza also confirmed that vendors in the Ramos Market will be relocated to T. Padilla Public Market, but they do not have the schedule yet of their relocation.

Meanwhile, John Paul Amores, City Market’s information officer, assured that the T. Padilla market could accommodate the vendors from Ramos once the relocation starts.

Amores was also present during the program on Wednesday, along with Arinaza.

Arinaza also urged the vendors to secure their permits because they would prioritize those who have secured permits in the relocation to T. Padilla.

“Og mag relocate man gali, ang katong mga non-securing nga wala gyuy permit di gyud na sila ma prioritize,” she said.

Moreover, she said that they already informed the Ramos vendors regarding the project and they also made them understand the situation they would be facing in the coming days.

Despite the construction of the Cebu City College, Arinaza revealed that they were still able to achieve their target income for the rentals.

“Mobayad man gihapon sila sa adlaw-adlaw unya atong income wa man muobos,” she said.

For the month of January, she said they collected almost P340,000 which is the minimum income they have set, according to Arinaza.

‘Wa man mi mahimo’

Meanwhile, vendors interviewed by CDN Digital on Wednesday said they are paying P61 for their daily stall rental.

Judith Manal, one of the vegetable vendors, said that her business is still going well despite the construction.

Manal said that they were already informed about the relocation and the construction of the city college.

She said that although it was hard to accept, she said they had to compromise for the sake of their business.

“Kung asa mi ibutang, okay ra. Sunod lang gihapon, wa mi mahimo,” Manal said.

Meanwhile, the other vendors (who requested not to be named) said that they would still exert efforts in contacting their regular customers if they would be transferred to T. Padilla.

The Cebu City College is expected to accommodate hundreds of city academic scholars.

