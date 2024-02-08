Operation Second Chance empowers CICLs thru livelihood programs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Operation Second Chance Center (CCOSCC) in Barangay Kalunasan is empowering its young wards with innovative livelihood programs in a bid to transform their lives.

Portia Basmayor, the executive director of CCOSCC, said the center aims to equip the 67 Children in Conflict with Law (CICL) with essential skills for sustainable livelihoods such as candle making, parol making, and edible mushroom production.

In a report from Cebu City News and Information, she shared that the majority of CICLs are facing charges for illegal possession and selling of illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, during the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS)’s Sayran Ta program over Sugboanon Channel, the executive director emphasized the importance of collaboration with partners and the City Government to promote the products crafted by the CICLs at the Operation Second Chance Center.

“Kung naa man tay partner establishments, ilabi na sa atong pamunoan, para mahatagan nato og display ang products sa atong mga CICLs. Tabangan sad nato og market,” she said.

Basmayor shared that the initiative has already received support from various quarters, including the Department of Manpower Development and Placement (DMDP) and non-governmental partners providing training and imparting knowledge.

Basmayor also said that the CILCs have already started to earn.

“So pag last November, nakahalin mi og mga P15,000. Ni-partner mi sa Ateneo (de Cebu) para mahalin ang candles. Nitabang sad atong City Hall employees sa pagpalit og candles during Kalag-Kalag,” she said.

The director also disclosed that the CICLs at Operation Second Chance earned P30,000 from parols sold to the City Government.

“Kanang parol nga nakit-an ninyo sa kadalanan, ato nang mga bata ang gahimo ana,” Basmayor added.

As the DSWS extends aftercare services to ensure a seamless transition for the CICLs, Basmayor called upon parents and Barangay Councils for the Welfare of Children (BCWC) to provide continued guidance and supervision.

Beyond imparting skills, CCOSCC promotes a vision of redemption and empowerment, lighting the path for Cebu City’s youth to reclaim their future

