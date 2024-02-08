Reticulated python captured inside compound of DOH-7 in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A reticulated python, locally known as a “Sawa,” was captured inside the compound of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

A reticulated python is a “non-venomous snake” native to South and Southeast Asia, which holds the title of the “world’s longest” snake, and is among the three heaviest snakes.

According to Danny Misa from the DOH-7, at approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday, a security guard observed a python slithering toward a cat.

He said that the python was probably startled by the guard’s presence when it began to exhibit signs of agitation, then swiftly went under the car belonging to the DOH-7 regional director.

Watch the video here:

“Gipasagdaan lang una siya sa gwardiya hangtod nga nangabot nag hinay-hinay ang personnel. Mao to ang taga supply section na ang niatiman sa has. Among gipaasuhan kay pamasin nga mogawas siya, pero niabot jud mga lunch time una pa siya nigawas,” Misa said.

(The guard initially left it alone until personnel arrived. It was there when people from the supply section arrived and took care of the snake. We smoked it in the hopes that it will come out but lunch time came and it still didn’t come out.)

When the python emerged from hiding under the car, personnel inside the compound tried to catch it and cage it.

Hungry python?

Misa said that the python was still in the compound as of Thursday. It had been visited by personnel from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) last Wednesday, February 7.

Rainier Manlegro, the chief of the ecosystems management specialist (ECOMS) 2 of DENR-7, said that the python was possibly in search of food when it was found.

Aside from that, he also pointed out that changes in temperature also contributed to the factors influencing the python’s emergence from its habitat.

It could also be floodwaters that have pushed them into the city, Manlegro added.

Manlegro further noted that while pythons are non-venomous, they can still harm humans if provoked, as they kill their prey by wrapping around it and suffocating it.

“Always maintain distance. Pariha ra na sila sa king cobras; they won’t attack unless provoked,” Manlegro said.

/bmjo

