CLOSAP: 3 Barangay Ibo employees fail drug test

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Three out of 88 employees of Barangay Ibo tested positive for drug use in a surprise drug test conducted on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The drug test was carried out by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

CLOSAP executive director Garry Lao reported that one garbage worker and two Barangay Police Security Officers (BPSO) tested positive for illegal drug use.

On the same day, CLOSAP also conducted a drug test on 62 city hall employees, which included 19 from the General Services Office (GSO) Equipment and Maintenance, and 43 from the City Engineering Motorpool.

CLOSAP is still awaiting the results of these tests.

“If found positive for illegal drugs, the job order and casual employees will immediately be fired from their posts,” Lao said, adding that they will be given a chance to undergo community-based drug rehabilitation if they voluntarily confess to using illegal drugs.

Those who opt for drug rehabilitation will have the opportunity to work with the city government again after completing the program.

Meanwhile, regular employees who tested positive will undergo the Drug Dependency Examination (DDE) and will participate in a six-month counseling program or be confined to a drug rehabilitation center.

Disciplinary action, depending on the results of the DDE and in accordance with CSC regulations, will also be imposed.

Two weeks ago, a total of 115 job order employees and traffic enforcers who are employed by the Lapu-Lapu City Hall were subjected to a surprise random drug test on Monday morning.

Mayor Junard Chan supervised the conduct of the drug test that was part of his effort to determine who among the Lapu-Lapu City employees are hooked to the use of illegal drugs for the city government to impose the necessary sanctions.

