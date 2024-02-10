CJ Perez named PBA Best Player, Johnathan Williams Best Import

MANILA, Philippines–San Miguel Beermen’s CJ Perez and Phoenix Fuel Masters’ Johnathan Williams III were crowned the finest players of the 2024 PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Friday night.

Perez, the San Miguel standout was named as Best Player of the Conference while the American forward the Arena Plus Best Import ahead of Game 4 of the San Miguel-Magnolia championship series at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

CJ Perez beat out Barangay Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger and Scottie Thompson, NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino, TNT’s Calvin Oftana to claim his first major individual award since tabbing last season’s Scoring Champion honors.

Williams, meanwhile, took home the Bobby Parks Award to become the first winner outside of the league’s two power blocs after Alaska’s Mike Harris did so during the 2018 PBA Governors’ Cup. He edged Perez’ prolific teammate Bennie Boatwright Jr., the Hotshots’ Tyler Bey, and the Gin Kings’ Tony Bishop Jr.

The 30-year-old CJ Perez accounted for 464 statistical points, 505 media votes, 86 player votes for a total of 1,055 points with his case built on being a steady presence for the Beermen squad that enjoyed a surplus of talent throughout the tournament. He is the ninth player from the powerhouse franchise to win the award.

The Phoenix reinforcement on the other hand drew 464 SPs, 424 media nods, 39 player votes for a sum of 1017 points in a terrific tournament performance that carried the Fuel Masters to only their second Final Four appearance overall.

Williams III’s triumph also marked a milestone as the team’s first-ever to be crowned as the league’s finest in franchise history.

