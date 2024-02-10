Bai Hotel Cebu Celebrates Chinese New Year 2024

Bai Hotel Cebu welcomed the Year of the Wooden Dragon with the traditional Yee Sang tossing, a Dragon and Lion Dance, and the lighting of firecrackers on February 9, 2024.

Fueling the increase of abundance and prosperity, the mixing of the Chinese New Year staple salad, Yee Sang, was led by the hotel’s Vice President of Operations and General Manager, Alfred Reyes, alongside the Director of Sales and Marketing, Armie Soliano, the Director of Restaurants and Bars, Mae Nobleza, and Deofrey Vistal, the Executive Chef of Bai.

Another important element of the celebration was the Dragon and Lion Dance, which not only carried entertainment but also good luck for the establishment. The presentation, in Chinese tradition, conveys movements that depict the invitation of prosperity and chase away evil energy.

Bai Hotel Cebu guests and employees were also invited outdoors to witness the loud cracks and dazzling sparks of the firecrackers, which marked the beginning of another joyous year while warding off negativity.

Bai Hotel Cebu’s festivities of fortune also offer a feast on delectable Chinese favorites at CAFÉ bai, where regular rates apply at Php 1,588 per person for lunch from 12 PM to 2:30 PM and Php 1,888 per person for dinner from 6 PM to 10 PM on February 9 to 10, 2024, perfect for the Lunar New Year celebration.

For reservations, call (032) 342 8888, (032) 355 8888, or (032) 888 2500, or email [email protected].

