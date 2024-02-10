Compostela fratman jailed for possession of unlicensed K-9 submachine pistol

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities nabbed a fraternity member for allegedly possessing an unlicensed KG-9 submachine pistol during a raid in his residence in Purok Saging, Upper Guiwanon, Barangay Poblacion in Compostela, Cebu on Friday morning, February 9.

The suspect was identified as Gleen Cobrado Gestopa, 40.

According to a report by the law enforcers, Gestopa came under scrutiny for allegedly possessing a KG-9 submachine pistol and ammunitions.

The report said that Gestopa would indiscriminately fire his pistol when he is under the influence of liquor, which made his neighbors in Compostela town fear for their safety.

Personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Mandaue City Field Unit placed Gestopa under surveillance to validate said reports.

Operatives then applied for a search warrant, which they used as basis for the raid on Friday in his residence in Barangay Poblacion in Compostela, Cebu.

Gestopa was arrested by personnel of the CIDG Mandaue City Field Unit and the Compostela Police Station at around 6 a.m.

Authorities recovered from his residence a KG-9 submachine pistol, 2 pieces of steel magazines, 1 piece of fired cartridge, and 14 pieces of live ammunition.

The confiscated items were brought to the CIDG Mandaue City Field Unit office for proper disposition, according to the report.

It was also stated in the report that the conduct of the raid was part of CIDG’s Flagship Project called “Oplan Paglalansag Omega,” which targets loose firearms.

As of this writing, Gestopa remains detained at the detention cell of the CIDG Mandaue City Field Unit while authorities prepare for the filing of complaint for the violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act against him at the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office.

Compostela is a third-class municipality located approximately 31 kilometers north of Cebu City.

