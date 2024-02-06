Man nabbed for alleged possession of unlicensed firearm

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 39-year-old man from Compostela town, northern Cebu, was arrested on Tuesday morning, February 6, 2024, for allegedly possessing an unlicensed firearm and haphazardly test-firing it while intoxicated.

The arrested person was identified as Dennis Pareja Yonco, 39, married, and a resident of Purok Kawayan, Barangay Basak in Compostela, Cebu.

Yonco was apprehended in the barangay past 5 a.m. on Tuesday by virtue of a search warrant issued by Executive Judge Allan Francisco Garciano.

Authorities received information that Yonco allegedly owns an unlicensed .357 caliber revolver and ammunition and indiscriminately test-fired his firearm while under the influence of alcohol, causing fear in his neighborhood. This prompted them to report to the police.

During the validation and surveillance on Yonco, police found the reports to be factual and immediately applied for a search warrant.

Yonco was then apprehended by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Mandaue City Field Unit in coordination with personnel of the Compostela Police Station.

During the operation, police recovered from Yonco’s possession one .375 caliber revolver and six pieces of live ammunition. The pieces of evidence were brought to the CIDG Mandaue City Field Unit for proper disposition.

Police added that the operation was conducted as part of the CIDG’s Flagship Project called “Oplan Paglalansag Omega,” which targets loose firearms.

Yonco is detained at the detention cell of the CIDG Mandaue City Field Unit while police are preparing the necessary documents to file charges against him.

