Comelec Cebu partners with 2 universities for ‘Register Anywhere Program’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Cebu is finding means to make sure that Cebuanos register ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

Omar Sharif Mamalinta, Comelec Cebu spokesperson said, they are launching within the month, the agency’s Register Anywhere Program (RAP), that will allow the registration of voters, transfer of registration, and correction of registration data without having to visit the designated Comelec offices.

Mamalinta said during a news forum on Tuesday, Feb. 6, that they are now in talks with at least two universities in Cebu that will serve as venue for the RAP.

“Ato gyud ning ipahigayon, most probably this month sa February,” he said.

In an earlier interview, Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said that RAP was launched to improve the voters’ experience. Under the program, they will no longer have to crowd in Comelec offices.

RAP was also a means to encourage them to participate in elections.

RAP venues

Following the success of the mall voting in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections held in October 2023, Comelec eyed the conduct of RAP in malls, universities, barangay halls, universities and colleges.

In an interview on Sunday, Feb. 11, Mamalinta said that they have initially identified the University of San Carlos (USC) Talamban Campus and the Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) in Mandaue City as venue for the RAP.

Off-site registration are scheduled on Feb. 27 at USC-TC and Feb. 28 for CDU Mandaue City campus.

However, Mamalinta said that for now, RAP will just be limited to the students, faculty, staff and schools officials of the two universities due to ‘security reasons.’

In the coming days, they hope to also do public registration that will be held in designated malls in Metro Cebu.

Voter registration is set to resume on Monday, February 12, and continue until Sept. 30.

To qualify, registrants must be at least 18-years-old and must bring with them a government issued identification card.

Mamalinta said that while they implement RAP, registration will also be held in the different Comelec offices in Cebu from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Saturdays, except on March 28, 29, and 30 in observance of the Holy Week. / with reports from Inquirer.net

