Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque confirm split

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque have finally broken their silence to confirm that they are no longer together.

In a joint statement, which they posted on their social media pages, the former couple informed their fans and followers of their mutual decision to “amicably end our engagement.”

“After much thought, consideration, and care, we have mutually decided to amicably end our engagement. It was not an easy decision. We wanted to have more time to carefully deliberate and pray about it, but there have been many speculations, questions and insults,” read part of their joint statement.

Bea and Dominic said that they felt the need to already speak up “for our peace of mind and our families.”

They said that a lot had already been said. Some have even made premature announcements of their break-up without their consent while there were also those who “created ridiculous stories” that were without basis.

“Please understand that this is an extremely painful yet united decision, and we sincerely request for everyone to kindly spare us from more cruel and very hurtful words thrown on social media.”

Bea and Dominic also appealed for privacy as they try to recover from their break-up.

“We kindly request to give us the privacy we need as we navigate our future lives with respect, kindness, compassion and dignity.”

Bea and Dominic started dating in January 2021 and became engaged in July 2023.

Rumors about their split started to spread early this year after some netizens noticed that Bea was no longer wearing her engagement ring.

