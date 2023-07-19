Bea Alonzo engaged to Dominic Roque!

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque have officially announced their engagement!

The actress took to social media to share the joyful news of her engagement with boyfriend Dominic Roque. According to Bea, the romantic proposal happened on Tuesday, July 18 in Las Casas, where she was doing a photoshoot.

Bea recounted the sweet moment when local photographer Mark Nicdao repeatedly asked her to turn around, wanting to capture a specific angle for the shoot.

It turned out that it was a surprise proposal from her boyfriend, Dominic Roque.

Rumors about their engagement had been swirling since last month when Dom posted about their romantic date by the beach. Bea swiftly denied the speculations at that time.

Bea had confirmed her relationship with Dominic Roque back in August 2021.

