Mangrobang made easy work, clinches CamSur 5150 overall female title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kim Mangrobang ruled the 5150 Triathlon CamSur on Sunday, February 11, at the Camsur Watersports Complex in the Municipality of Pili.

Mangrobang finished the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40km bike, and 10km run in just two hours, 22 minutes, and 36 seconds to emerge as the overall female champion.

The 32-year-old Mangrobang has been actively racing in Olympic-distance triathlon events locally in the past months. Last year, she won the cash-rich Dapitan 5150 along with fellow SEA Games gold medalist Fernando Casares.

This time, she took the CamSur 5150 title easily, with the second placer almost four minutes behind her. Erika Burgos, a fellow national triathlon team member, trailed Mangrobang at 2:26:34.

Rounding off the top three overall female finishers in the race was Bea Marie Quiambao, who is also a member of the national triathlon team. Quiambao clocked in at 2:29.28.

The fourth and fifth placers were Amandine Fetaud with 2:41.48 official time and Anne Nunez with 2:44.43, respectively.

In the male overall, Edward Vince Jared Macalalad emerged as champion in 2:08.39, followed by John Patrick Ciron with 2:10.37, and Mark Anthony Hosana at third with 2:11.28 official time.

The race that was held last Sunday was originally scheduled in August 2023 but it was postponed due to the volcanic activity of Mount Mayon.

More than a hundred triathletes from 11 countries competed in the triathlon race organized by Sunrise Events Inc.

Up next for Sunrise Events Inc. is April 21’s grand return of the Ironman 70.3 at the Mactan Newtown.

RELATED STORIES

Asian Games: Kim Mangrobang finishes far out of medal contention in triathlon

Casares, Mangrobang rule Dapitan 5150 Triathlon

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP