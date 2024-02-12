Cebu’s Cataraja locks horns with Blazo in Sanman Boxing co-main event on Tuesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It’s judgment day for Cebuano world-rated boxer Kevin Jake “KJ” Cataraja as he is set to fight countryman Jun Blazo in the co-main event of the Sanman Boxing-backed fight card at the Midas Hotel in Pasay City, Manila on Tuesday, February 13.

Cataraja and Blazo faced each other for the first time during Monday’s official weigh-in. Both boxers displayed sheer discipline tipping the weighing scales at 116.1 pounds.

They will fight in the co-main event for an eight-rounder non-title bout under the super flyweight division.

This will be Cataraja’s first bout since February 11, 2023. The 28-year-old Cataraja of Tabuelan town, northwest Cebu, has an unblemished record of 16 wins and 13 knockouts. He is the former Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super flyweight champion.

Cataraja, one of Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing Team’s banner boxers, is currently rated No. 7 in the World Boxing Association and No. 13 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight world rankings.

Meanwhile, Blazo, 31, holds a 16-8-3 (win-loss-draw) record. He is gunning for a comeback after losing his two previous bouts.

In the main event, former interim world champion Reymart Gaballo and his Thai opponent Phai Pharob weighed in identically at 117.2 lbs. They will square off for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental bantamweight strap.

Gaballo is coming off an eight-month hiatus. His previous bout was against fellow Filipino Michael Bravo, where he won by split decision to win the WBO Oriental bantamweight title.

Gaballo has a record of 26 wins and 21 knockouts, with one defeat, while Pharob, 40, of Thailand, boasts a 35-3 record with 27 knockouts.

