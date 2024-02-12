Cebu Daily Newscast: Fuel firms slash prices amid global demand dip

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, February 12, 2024.

The five-week trend of rising fuel prices will stop on Tuesday, February 13, due to a decrease in global demand.

Local fuel companies announced in separate statements on Monday that they would reduce gasoline prices by P0.60 per liter, diesel by a small P0.10 per liter, and kerosene by P0.40 per liter.

World marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana died in a car crash in western Kenya that left a third passenger injured, police said Sunday.

The 24-year-old was driving from Kaptaget to Eldoret in western Kenya around 11 pm (2000 GMT) on Saturday when the car rolled.

The city director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) ordered all police stations to strictly implement the city’s curfew ordinance for minors.

This was confirmed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the LCPO, saying city director Police Colonel Elmer Lim ordered the strict implementation of the curfew ordinance, especially during fiesta celebrations in every barangay.

Grabe ang kilig nga gibati sa mga fans ni Tom Rodriguez sa iyang opisyal na nga pagbalik sa entertainment industry human sa duha ka tuig nga pahuway.

Milugwa ang gwapo kaayo nga si Tom sa Kapuso noontime show nga “All Out Sundays” ug mipakilig sa iyang mga fans sa iyang rendition sa “Ridin’ Solo” ni Jason Derulo.

