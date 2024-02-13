2025 Elections: Cebu logs 5,082 new applications – Comelec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Province has logged a total of 5,082 applications on the first day of the voter registration for the 2025 elections.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu spokesperson Omar Sharif Mamalinta revealed this data on Monday evening, Feb. 12. The midterm local and national elections is scheduled on May 2025.

Of the number, Mamalinta said 2,525 are males while 2,557 are females.

1st to 3rd districts

The 1st district in the province recorded 785 applicants. Under this district are Minglanilla with 173, San Fernando with 77, Sibonga with 31, Carcar City with 82, Naga City with 137, and Talisay City with 221 applicants.

The 2nd district municipalities logged 118 applicants. Under this district are Alcoy with 8, Argao with 19, Boljoon with 23, Dalaguete with 27, Oslob with 19, Samboan with 10, and 12 for Santander.

Moreover, a city and the municipalities under the 3rd legislative district recorded 575 applicants. In this district are Aloguinsan with 12, Asturias with 25, Balamban with 91, Barili with 86, Pinamungajan with 50, Tuburan with 50, and Toledo City with 261.

4th to 7th districts

The eight municipalities and a city in the 4th district have logged 399 applicants. Of the number are Bantayan with 38, Daanbantayan with 62, Madridejos with 34, Medellin with 71, San Remigio with 71, Santa Fe with 13, Tabogon with 32, Tabuelan with 21, and Bogo City with 57.

Furthermore, the 10 municipalities and a city in the 5th district have logged 839 applicants. Borbon has 22, Carmen has 64, Catmon has 36, Compostela has 105, Liloan has 228, Pilar has 7, Poro has 26, San Francisco has 44, Sogod has 48, Tudela has 9, and Danao City has 250.

The two municipalities under the 6th district got 353 applicants with 219 from Consolacion and 134 from Cordova.

Meanwhile, the eight municipalities under the 7th district have registered 221 applicants. 18 of which are from Alcantara, 32 from Alegria, 32 from Badian, 35 from Dumanjug, 8 from Ginatilan, 16 from Malabuyoc, 53 from Moalboal, and 27 from Ronda.

Tri-cities, Central Visayas

The tri-cities of Cebu have logged a total of 1,792 registrants. Of this number, 378 came from Lapu-Lapu City, 469 from Mandaue City, and 945 from Cebu City.

Based on Mamalinta’s breakdown, the 1st district in Cebu City has recorded 402 while the 2nd district has 543.

Meanwhile, in Central Visayas, Cebu got the most number of applications on the first day of registration. It was followed by Negros Oriental with 1,513, then Bohol with 1,039, and finally Siquijor with 256 applications.

The registration period for the 2025 elections will run from Feb. 12 to Sept. 30 this year.

The Comelec urged those who have not registered yet to proceed to the nearest Comelec satellite offices in their areas to register.

Mamalinta said in a news forum last Feb. 6 that the Comelec here expects a 10-percent increase of the number of voters in the region for the 2025 elections.

