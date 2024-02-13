King Cobra sighted again in Dalaguete, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Roughly two weeks after a 64-year-old farmer died in Dalaguete due to an alleged King Cobra bite, another sighting of the feared reptile was reported in the town.

Recently, residents in Barangay Caleriohan, Dalaguete, reported seeing a King Cobra, locally known as “banakon,” on Sunday, February 11.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, February 11, Bern Amaya, a resident of Dalaguete, a town in southern Cebu, posted a photo of a deceased King Cobra on social media intending to inform the neighborhood about its presence.

According to Amaya, it was past noon when he was on his way to the town proper in Dalaguete when he noticed a commotion among the people. As he approached, he saw that they had just killed a King Cobra.

Amaya wasted no time, grabbed his phone and took photos to share on social media to inform the public.

“Ako unta nga hangyo sa atong goberno nga butangan unta dre sa Dalaguete ug anti-venom kay nagkadaghan na ang mga cobra dire sa Dalaguete,” Amaya expressed.

Last January 30, 2023, a 64-year-old farmer, who went to the mountain to collect Napier grass to feed his farm animals, was found lifeless with puncture wounds on his arm and leg.

His death was believed to be caused by a King Cobra bite.

Authorities have confirmed that puncture wounds or what appeared to be animal bites were indeed seen on the victim’s leg. However, they could not yet confirm which animal had bitten the victim.

Just recently, another King Cobra was sighted in Sitio Guindulman, Barangay Patag in Naga City in southern Cebu.

Jerry Alinsonorin, a resident of Naga, reported that on Saturday, February 10, around 10 a.m., his nephew encountered a cobra in the restroom, which they killed with the help of their dogs.

According to experts, the months spanning from January to April signify the mating season for king cobras, prompting their movement beyond their usual habitats in search of mates.

Additionally, experts have confirmed that the emergence of king cobras from their habitats can also be attributed to the gradual impacts of El Niño.

Despite the uptick in king cobra sightings in Cebu, a local veterinary doctor emphasized the importance of preserving these creatures.

She asserted that they typically “do not pose a threat to humans unless provoked.”

Dr. Alice Utlang, Cebu City’s special assistant on veterinary, agriculture, and fishery concerns, emphasized that king cobras, locally known as ‘banakon,’ are “harmless” animals.

Utlang further explained that king cobras are critically endangered species and face the risk of extinction due to declining numbers.

While the Philippines is home to four venomous snake species, including the king cobra, the Philippine cobra, Samar cobra or naja samarensis, and various vipers, the king cobra is the most commonly encountered venomous snake with high-risk exposure in Cebu.

