Alcantara road accident injures dump truck driver, helper

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two were injured in a vehicular accident involving a dump truck and a 10-wheeler truck that happened in Sitio Cabaray, Barangay Lawaan in Alcantara town at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13.

The accident victims were identified as Milky Miot, the dump truck driver and a resident of Samboan town, and 35-year-old Jervin Camus, a truck boy who is from Barangay Colon in Naga City.

Meanwhile, the driver of the 10-wheeler truck, Reynaldo Panit Tribunalo, 46, is currently detained at the Alcantara Police Station. Tribunalo is from Barangay Lamisa in Balamban town.

According to the Police Staff Sergeant Ogario of the Alcantara Police Station, the dump truck and the 10-wheeler truck were traveling in the same direction when the accident happened.

As the 10-wheeler truck was traveling on an uphill road, it reportedly lost power and hit the dump truck that was behind it.

As a result of the impact, the dump truck tipped onto its side while its front portion was furled which caused the driver and his truck boy to get stuck.

The truck boy was immediately brought to Badian District Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to Ogario, Miot was also brought to the hospital after he was finally rescued at around 3:30 p.m.

It took time for personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the Alcantara Medical Team to rescue Miot.

