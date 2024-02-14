CCENRO to expedite water quality testing through outsourced team

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) is planning to outsource its own water quality monitoring team to expedite the testing of water samples from the city’s existing rivers and waterfronts.

In Dalan sa Maluntaro’ng Paglambo teleradyo program over Sugboanon Channel on Wednesday, February 14, Engineer Myka Marie A. Llanos, environment management specialist, shared that CCENRO will take a new approach by hiring third-party experts to collect and test water samples.

“This year we are aiming gyud nga maka-collect ta og atoa, kay lahi man gud na nga naa gyud ta’y ma-present nga numbers sa atong policy makers ug mga decision makers,” she said.

Llanos shared that CCENRO is dependent on the Environment Management Bureau (EMB) for data when it comes to water quality monitoring.

Hence, she added that it would be better for LGUs to also take the initiative of providing or generating data of their own for immediacy.

“Although EMB is very willing to share (its) data, lahi man sad gyud nga kita sa LGU naa sad gyud ta’y atoa,” Llanos said.

The local engineer noted that the City can get the results faster if it has its own water quality monitoring team, even if data gathering is outsourced.

She also added that they can immediately check the level of contaminants with the team in control.

“Kay kung kita man gud naa ta’y atong own control sa atong gathering, kung naa ta’y area nga atong gidudahan, pwede kita na’y mo-test ana,” Llanos explained.

A local water quality monitoring team ensures that the water used meets standards of potability or its quality of being safe for drinking.

Furthermore, she shared that they are also currently carrying out works and initiatives through promotional awareness, improving the water quality of rivers, sustainable solid waste management, biodiversity enhancement, and flood mitigation alongside the city’s Task Force Gubat sa Baha (TFGsB).

Llanos assured that the City is committed to cleaning its rivers and improving its flood protection even though they are still relatively far from what they have envisioned; highlighting that at least, they have already started taking necessary steps.

