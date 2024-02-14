Cebu Daily Newscast: Daluz and Tumulak potential tandem for 2025 midterm election

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Despite telling the public that he is still awaiting a “sign” to announce his candidacy for the mayoral position in the 2025 midterm election, Lawyer Jose Daluz III told CDN Digital that he is already considering Dave Tumulak as his political running mate.

Daluz expressed his intention to run alongside Tumulak, citing his desire to introduce a fresh name in politics and offer new leadership with demonstrated capacity.

Some 44 people were injured and rushed to the hospital when part of a church’s second floor collapsed in the City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, around 7 a.m. on Ash Wednesday.

The wounded individuals were devotees attending the Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Peter Apostle Parish Church when the accident occurred, according to the City of San Jose del Monte Public Information Office (PIO).

Peruvian authorities said Tuesday they were investigating a woman accused of cutting off her partner’s penis with a kitchen knife as he slept.

Local media, citing police reports, said that the 39-year-old woman had argued with her partner after he returned home drunk, believing he had been unfaithful. The attack then allegedly took place after he fell asleep.

A 25-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly mauled and sexually molested a 7-year-old child and student in a barangay in Lapu-Lapu City on Monday afternoon, February 12, 2024.

The man claimed to have a learning disability and a person with a disability (PWD).

