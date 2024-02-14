Valentine’s Day checkpoint with a twist: HPG-7, CCPO give flowers, gifts to public

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Local authorities made sure to spread love on Valentine’s Day!

Personnel of the Highway Patrol in Group-Central Visayas (HPG-7) and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) surprised some motorists and passersby in the highly urbanized cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu as they gifted them with red roses, a small sack containing five kilos of rice and portable butane gas stoves, among others.

They also wore a big smile as they greeted people on the streets, “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Checkpoint with a twist

HPG-7 set-up a checkpoint along M.L. Quezon Highway in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City at around 7 a.m.

Like they would normally do, they flagged down motorists and PUJ drivers and asked to see their licenses. The process made some motorists start to feel uneasy, afraid that they may have committed traffic violations and will be issued with citations.

But to their surprise, they were handed gifts.

Aside from celebrating Valentine’s Day, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, the HPG-7 chief, said they wanted to show the motorist that there was no reason to fear their presence on the streets because they are there to ensure road safety.

“Instead of manakop ta, murag atong ipakita sa atong mga katawhan nga ang HPG dili dapat, angay kahadlokan. So, ang HPG is there for the safety sa tanang mga moagi ug mogamit sa atong highways,” he said.

“In the essence sad sa atoang Valentine’s Day, instead nga atong pang-issuehan og ticket ang mga drivers nga dunay violation, ato silang gihatagan og chance,” Parilla added.

Parilla said they were able to give out five kilos of rice, brand new butane gas stoves, jerseys, chocolates, and energy drinks to some selected motorcycle and PUJ drivers with the help of the Lapu-Lapu City Government.

They also gave roses to some female backriders.

Roses and chocolates

In Cebu City, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, the CCPO director, led the distribution of roses and chocolates to some passersby near the Magellan’s Cross in Plaza Sugbo at around 10 a.m.

Dalogdog told reporters in an interview that they thought of having the activity to celebrate love in all forms: for family, friends, and life itself.

“Isip usa ka public servant, isip usa ka naga-protekta ug padayon kami nga magmintenar sa kahapsay ug kalinaw diri sa syudad sa Sugbo, ang Cebu City Police Office mogreet kaninyo og Happy Valentine’s Day,” the police chief said.

And while people go out tonight to celebrate Valentine’s, he is urging everyone to always be mindful of their safety and security.

Personal belongings should be properly secured, he added.

