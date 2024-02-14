Hotel Sogo, Victoria Court trending among Filipinos before Valentine’s Day, report

MANILA, Philippines — Hotel chains Hotel Sogo and Victoria Court trended among Filipinos in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day this year, with the former garnering over two million reach on social media, a social listening report revealed.

A report from Capstone-Intel released on February 14 showed that Filipino social media users loved to talk about the two motel chains, as Hotel Sogo’s social media reach spiked to 2,292,208, while Victoria Court’s posts had a reach of 229,598 during the span of two weeks from Feb. 1 to Feb. 13 this year.

According to media management tool Hootsuite, social media reach refers to the number of people who see a piece of content on social media.

“Over five hotel chains commonly known in the Philippines have been selected in the social listening report but only Hotel Sogo and Victoria Court have reported significant data that can be translated,” Capstone-Intel’s report said, explaining why the two hotel chains became the focus of its study.

On Facebook, Hotel Sogo’s post yielded a total of over 7,858 reactions with most of them being “like” or “thumb’s up” reactions at 46.8 percent.

“Love” or “heart” reactions are a close second, taking up 42.2 percent of the total reactions, the report continued.

Meanwhile, Victoria Court also performed relatively well on the platform, yielding a total reaction count of 6,452.

Most Facebook users tapped the “heart” icon for the hotel chain’s posts, with “love” reactions taking up over half of its total reaction count at 55.1 percent, followed by “like” at 35.4 percent.

“Although all the reactions are positive due to the volume of like and heart reactions, the ‘Facebook haha’ reactions can also be an indicator of a successful social media campaign as several funny reactions, mainly comments were driven by the emergence of the campaigns the Hotel Sogo and Victoria Court online,” the report explained.

Not just on Facebook

However, the two hotel chains did not trend only on Facebook as they also gained traction all over the internet during the two weeks prior to Valentine’s Day.

The report noted that Hotel Sogo was more discussed on X (formerly Twitter) with 25.1 percent of total mentions of the hotel chain being found on the platform.

Victoria Court, on the other hand, was more discussed on the news, which made up 38 percent of all posts that mentioned the hotel chain.

“Hotel Sogo received 913,293 non-social media reach, also higher than the 133,987 non-social media reach of Victoria Court,” Capstone-Intel’s report added.

The report further said that in terms of public sentiment, online mentions of Hotel Sogo and Victoria Court were mostly positive.

The social listening report gathered data from all publicly available posts from social and non-social media platforms, it explained.

