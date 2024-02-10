Rama refuses to comment on potential 2025 mayoral foes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said he has no plans to comment on personalities expressing interest in running for mayor in the 2025 midterm elections.

“I do not want to comment. I rather wait for the filing of the certificate of candidacy,” Rama told CDN Digital on Saturday, February 10.

In earlier reports, it was revealed that two prominent figures have already thrown their hats into the mayoral race.

Lawyer Jose Daluz III, the current chairman of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), and former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas (PDEA-7) regional director Yogi Felimon Ruiz have both declared their intentions to vie for the mayoral seat.

When asked about his perspective on these potential candidates, Mayor Rama maintained his stance, indicating that he would reserve any statements until after the filing of their certificate of candidacy.

Meanwhile, for those who have yet to register as voters, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has announced the commencement of voter registration this month.

According to Omar Sharif Mamalinta, spokesperson of Comelec Cebu, voter registration will begin on February 12 and will continue until September 30.

Interested individuals can visit the nearest Comelec office in their respective areas from Monday to Saturday, operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including holidays, except March 28, 29, and 30, in observance of the Holy Week.

Mamalinta outlined the qualifications for registration, stating that registrants must be at least 18 years old on or before election day and must have resided in the area where they propose to vote for at least six months to qualify.

Mayor Rama will be seeking a second term as Cebu City mayor in next year’s midterm polls.

READ:

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP