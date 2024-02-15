2TinCans Philippines, Inc. now ready to take center stage with ‘Seussical’

2TinCans Philippines, Inc. celebrates a decade in the arts and entertainment industry and proudly stages ‘Seussical’ at the CENEWOF Theater, Marcelo Fernan Press Center, Lahug, Cebu City on February 24, Saturday at 6 PM, and on February 25, Sunday at 1 PM and 6 PM.

One of the themes that I love the most about this musical is the importance of self advocacy and advocating for yourself and not changing for other people; just stay true to yourself Charlene Virloute Managing Director of ‘Seussical’

‘Seussical,’ a vibrant and playful musical comedy by Lyn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty is inspired by the stories set in the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss that brings his characters and stories to life.

During the press conference, Sarah Mae Henderson, the Producing Artistic Director, mentioned that ‘Seussical’ is a very important material that they have chosen for their 10th anniversary because it will bring performers of all ages together to celebrate the magic of theater and the arts.

“One of the themes that I love the most about this musical is the importance of self advocacy and advocating for yourself and not changing for other people; just stay true to yourself,” added Charlene Virloute, Managing Director of ‘Seussical.’

The cast of this local adaptation of ‘Seussical’ also briefly shared their experiences behind the curtains and gave a glimpse of their performance during the press conference.

“I look forward to watching our theater company members and our students perform on stage. When you become a teaching-artist, you don’t really think about yourself. So, what’s important is how they are growing and how they are learning, and I would love to see that on stage. I would like to see how they have actually grown and how they would put that on stage,” said the Producing Artistic Director of ‘Seussical,’ Sarah Mae Henderson.

This milestone for 2TinCans Philippines, Inc., the leading theater communications company in Cebu, not only symbolizes ten years of excellence in the performing arts but also shows their unwavering dedication to producing shows that are captivating to audiences of all ages.

Mark your calendars and witness this fun-filled musical play this February 24 and 25. Tickets are available at https://2tincans-philippines.yapsody.com/.

