Virginia Food partners with Cebuano artisan for exclusive “Filipino Christmas traditions” themed ham bags

As the most wonderful time of the year draws near, cherished family traditions quietly awaken, ready to be embraced and celebrated once again. Among the most treasured in Filipino culture is the joyful tradition of cooking and preparing a feast for Noche Buena, where no table is complete without a savory ham—especially one from Virginia Food’s delectable selection.

This year’s Virginia Ham bags showcase eight equally stunning pieces that may appear distinct at first glance but are intricately interconnected. Additionally, the bags are crafted from recycled materials, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

In addition to adding a festive touch to the table, Virginia Food Inc. recently debuted their limited edition Christmas Ham Bag designs, created by renowned local painter Pierre ‘Pikoy’ Famador, whose vibrant works perfectly capture the magic of a Filipino Christmas.

“Christmas is about reconnecting. Part of our vision or direction for Christmas is to send out the message that we need to have meaningful engagements. If you look at the theme that we have for our Christmas Ham [bags], it talks about Christmas traditions,” cites Virginia Food Inc. Vice President of Sales and Marketing Stanley Go during the press conference with CDN Digital.

Go also emphasized their intention to feature a Cebuano artist in this year’s Virginia Ham bags, believing that these artisans can immortalize meaningful messages that the community deserves to know and that the company upholds.

Vibrant, meaningful designs for the season

Cebuano painter Pierre Famador is known for his vivid colors and rich cultural symbolism. For Virginia’s Christmas Ham Bags, he brings to life heartwarming Filipino Christmas traditions, from crafting the traditional ornamental lantern known as the “parol” to the festive exchanging of gifts, singing carols, and enjoying family feasts. He achieves this through his original box-head characters, including Pikoy.

“Para nako, dako kaayo ang impact ani kay mabalik ang panan-aw sa mga bag-ong tubo karon, kay makit-an nila ang atong Pasko before. Maayo unta nga ma-inspire ang ubang mga batan-on sa atong karaan nga naagian,” Famador explains.

(For me, the impact of this is huge because it will bring back the perspective of the younger generation today, allowing them to see how we celebrated Christmas before. Hopefully, other young people will be inspired by the experiences we had in the past.)

This underscores that each bag is more than just packaging; it’s a celebration of the values and joy that define the Filipino holiday spirit. These visually stunning bags encapsulate the shared moments that make Christmas truly special: the togetherness of family, the warmth of community, and the celebrated tradition of giving.

Perfect partner for your holiday feasts

Beyond the beautifully crafted designs, Virginia’s holiday hams remain a staple on Filipino tables. Renowned for their rich, savory flavor and quality, these hams perfectly complement the festive dishes prepared during the holiday season.

Throughout the years, Virginia has been meeting the market’s demand for high-grade fresh processed meat from its inception in the 1960s. Whether you prefer pear-shaped, round, brick, pineapple ball hams or their other varieties, you can trust that Virginia ensures each one is delectably spiced for a tender, flavorful, and smoky result when cooked. Each purchase of a Virginia ham this Christmas includes one of the specially designed bags, adding a touch of artistry to your celebrations.

Aside from that, the beloved food brand is also known for a variety of other products, such as pasta and sauces perfect for spaghetti, carbonara, or macaroni salad, canned goods like corned beef, luncheon meat, sausages, and canned beans, and frozen products considered breakfast and snack favorites, including hotdogs, tocino, meatballs, bacon, specialty sausages, french fries, and an extensive seafood selection, among others. These tasteful offerings can add a spark to your holidays when shared with the family or peers. Indeed, basta Pasko…Virginia!

In line with Virginia Food Inc.’s initiative to promote local and traditional artistry amidst the growing prevalence of artificial intelligence in art, each sustainable ham bag features a QR code printed on the side. When scanned, this QR code directs you to Famador’s profile as an artist, creating a seamless connection between potential customers and Famador.

For more information on where to get a bag and to learn about exclusive holiday offers, visit their official website at www.virginiafood.com.ph or send a message to Virginia Food, Inc. through their social media accounts at @virginiafoodinc.

