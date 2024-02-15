Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday ‘peaceful’ in Cebu City – police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – This year’s celebration of Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday, which fell on the same day, has been generally “peaceful” with no major crime incidents reported in Cebu City.

This was according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

The two different holidays were celebrated on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Rafter told reporters on Thursday, February 15, that while there were many individuals who went out to celebrate both holidays, the situation was peaceful when it came to security.

READ: Valentine’s Day meets Ash Wednesday: Navigating love amid penance

“Kagahapon nga activity the celebration of the Ash Wednesday ug sa atoang Valentine’s Day, peaceful jud kaayo,” she stated.

Rafter added that there were no major crimes reported and only non-alarming incidents such as those involving physical injury were noted.

She also disclosed that traffic was heavier near churches the whole day of Wednesday.

Many devotees attended holy masses at their local churches and received ash cross marks on their foreheads for the solemn celebration.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten Season for Catholics.

In addition to this, people gathered at places of convergence such as restaurants and malls to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

READ: Money is most preferred Valentine’s Day gift of Filipinos – SWS

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CTTO) previously revealed on their official Facebook page that heavy traffic was experienced in some roads in Metro Cebu on Wednesday evening.

At around 9:15 p.m., heavy traffic was observed along Escario Street, Osmeña Boulevard, Juana Osmeña, Gorordo Avenue, General Maxilom Avenue, both sides of Archbishop Reyes Avenue, Salinas Drive, and Gov. Cuenco Avenue.

Apart from the challenge brought by the heavy traffic, there were no crimes recorded on February 14, according to Rafter.

“Despite the traffic challenge, wala tay lain nga mga krimen nga nahitabo… As far as I was informed, wala pud tay mga traffic accident,” she stated.

READ: Ash Wednesday: A season of fasting and abstinence

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP