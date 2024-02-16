Bisrock singer jams with inmates in Bohol

CONSOLACION, Cebu — Cebuano singer and songwriter Emping made the inmates of Dauis, Bohol happy on February 13 as he jammed with them while singing the classic bisrock hit song, “Chinita.”

Emping was performing on stage at the event organized by Dauis Police Station ‘Lavapalooza’. He was invited to perform with other Cebuano bands, Missing Filemon and Crewcrocs.

READ: Singer-mom with cancer asks TikTok to stream her song to help support her son

Inmates using mirror to see Bisrock singer

In an interview with CDN Digital, Emping shared that he decided to come and visit the inmates after he noticed them using a mirror to see the performance on stage and singing along.

The stage happened to be set up beside the police station.

“While nagtukar mi, ang stage gud kilid sa police station then d mn sila kakita namo,” Emping said.

(While we were playing, the stage was beside the police station then they could not see them.)

“Naa silay mirror nga gibitbit arun makakita intawn sila then madungog mn nako Ila voice nga mosabay sa songs nga ako gikanta… Mao to nga ako sila gisulod gyud .At least malipay sila kadyot,” Emping added.

(They have a mirror so that they can see us perform, then I heard their voices singing along with the songs that we were singing…that is why I went inside. At least for a while I gave them happiness.)

READ: ‘Yukbo’ free concert returns after 19 years

Former vocalist of Assembly Language

Emping was the former vocalist of the band Assembly Language and the songwriter of the Cebuano song, “Chinita,” released in 2006.

He also shared that he felt fulfilled after he approached the inmates, “Pagkanta nako ato nila mam kay grabe ka gaan sa akong feeling kana bitaw makita nimo sila nga grabe ka happy.”

(When they sang, I had a good feeling where you see them so happy.)

READ: Filipinos spending more on concerts, flying overseas to see fave artists

Bisrock singer: Act of kindness

Emping felt happy as his act of kindness touched and amused the netizens.

“Happy kaayu ko Ky dghan nalipay Sa ako gbuhat,” he said.

(I was so happy because many were happy at what I did.)

As of writing the TikTok video has already reached 1.1 million views.