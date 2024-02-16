UV Lancers shock La Salle in Sibugay cage wars 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The UV Lancers took down the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers, 83-79, in the ongoing 2nd Gov. Ann K. Hofer 23rd Araw ng Sibugay Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday evening.

UV stunned the Green Archers in a showdown of reigning college champions at the packed Capitol Sports Complex in Zamboanga Sibugay.

The UV Lancers, the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 champions led by as many as 17 points in the third period, 61-44 before La Salle fought back despite the absence of reigning UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao.

They pulled themselves within a point, 73-74, with roughly four minutes left in the final period.

The UV Lancers, however, outscored the UAAP champions, 9-6 behind former team captain Ted Saga and eventual player of the game Zylle Cabellon.

The Green Archers were able to come to within three in the final minute, 77-80, but Cabellon calmly sank his free throws to give the UV Lancers enough breathing room to secure the win.

Cabellon finished with 20 points, while reigning Cesafi MVP Kent Ivo Salarda added 11 markers and Raul Gentallan had 10 points.

Earl Jared Abadam spoiled his 21-point outing for La Salla, so as Ben Philips’ 15 markers.

