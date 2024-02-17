Charter Day bonus for gov’t employees may be more than P25k

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Casual and regular employees of the Cebu City government may receive a Charter Day bonus exceeding P25,000.

This was revealed by Cebu City Councilor Noel Wenceslao, who chairs the committee on budget and finance.

In an interview over a Teleradyo program earlier this week, Wenceslao mentioned the possibility of city hall workers receiving a bonus greater than P25,000.

However, he stressed the importance of assessing whether they could indeed grant the amount Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia proposed to the executive department.

“Hopefully, makuha gyud nato ang 25 thousand (pesos). Kung wa lang gyu’y problema sa availability of funds, ngano’ng dili gud? Kung pwede man gani pun-an,” Wenceslao said.

He urged the Local Finance Committee (LFC) to send its proposal as soon as possible for the bonus and other costs not included in the December-approved 2024 budget.

“Wa pa mi kakita sa proposal sa executive, kay ipa-agi man ni og supplemental budget kay wa man ma-appropriate sa 2024 budget ang charter day bonus,” he said.

He also clarified that these will be placed under Supplemental Budget 1 (SB1).

Moreover, Wenceslao noted that despite Lawyer Jerone Castillo, the acting city budget officer and chairman of the LFC has given guarantees about the availability of funds, his committee will still closely examine other financial obligations and payables to make sure they do not “pose a risk to our financial stability.”

“Kinahanglan nga tuki-on sa atong Konseho, being the one to approve the needed budget, not the mayor, vice mayor, or me as chair. It needs the approval of at least a majority of the council,” the councilor added.

The councilor further stressed the need for a thorough procedure, noting that the Council might decide to hold lengthy discussions, including budget hearings, during which the city treasurer and the LFC would have to show that funds were available.

He also said that the possibility of a bigger Charter Day bonus raises another level of excitement for city workers, who are waiting to hear the council’s decision.

“This is in recognition for the employees’ efforts, rewards sa atong mga empleyado for the hard work,” he said.

But Wenceslao added, “ato sa’ng tan-awon kung naa pa’y pondo, maglisud unya ta og hatag kung kuwang atong kwarta.”

Due to the growing population, he reiterated the need to also “balance” the available funds as the city requires more money for services when a population increases.

Meanwhile, as the 24th of February draws nearer, Cebu City gears to celebrate its 87th Charter Day.

The municipalities of Banilad, Cebu, El Pardo, Mabolo, San Nicolas, and Talamban fused together on this momentous day in 1937, creating the thriving Cebu City we know today.

