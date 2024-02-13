Charter Day bonus: City Hall workers may get P25,000 incentive

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - CDN Dgital Multimedia Reporter | February 13,2024 - 07:09 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Hall employees could receive their Charter Day bonus worth P25,000 this month if the Council approves an ordinance for its release, the city’s budget officer announced on Monday, Feb. 12.

The city celebrates its Charter Day on Feb. 24.

Local Finance Committee (LFC) Chair and budget officer, Lawyer Jerone Castillo, made this announcement during the flag raising ceremony on Monday at the Plaza Sugbo grounds.

He revealed that it was Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia who proposed the P25,000 bonus for this month.

The city is eyeing to give bonuses not only to the regular employees but also to its job order (JO) workers.

However, to realize this, Castillo urged the City Council to hasten the passage of the ordinance for the Charter Day bonus.

Castillo clarified that the figures did not come Mayor Michael Rama as the local finance committee could only support the recommendation of the council following the adjustment of the P35,000 Christmas bonus to P20,000 last year.

READ: Cebu City Council OKs cut in promised P35,000 bonus to P20,000 for gov’t workers

To recall, Mayor Rama proposed the P35,000 Charter Day bonus but the council slashed it to P20,000 to align the bonus amount with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s pronouncement of granting a 20,000-peso incentive to government employees.

“I have enough of hurts,” Rama said.

“This has to be formalized through the necessary action of the Sanggunian and, of course, the Local Finance. Amo ra na’ng recommendation and, of course, subject to the availability of the cash that we have. Hopefully, with this, we can give the amount to all of you,” Castillo told the employees.

Last year, the employees received a P15,000 as Charter Day bonus.

READ: MSMEs guide to Labor Code of the Philippines

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP