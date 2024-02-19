House subpoenas Quiboloy to panel hearing

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and Representative Gus Tambunting of Parañaque 2nd District have jointly issued a subpoena requiring Apollo Quiboloy, the founder and honorary chair of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC), to attend an upcoming panel hearing.

Photos sent by Romualdez’ office on Monday showed documents signed by Romualdez and Tambunting, chairman of the House committee on legislative franchises, asking Quiboloy to attend the panel’s next hearing regarding Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) scheduled for March 12, 1:00 p.m.

Quiboloy was warned that failure to attend the hearing would result in the committee citing him for contempt.

“You are hereby directed to appear before the Committee on Legislative Franchises of the House of Representatives to testify under oath relative to the subject matter above-stated, on 12 March 2024 (Tuesday), 1:00 p.m., at Conference Room 7 and 8, Ramon Mitra Building, House of Representatives, Batasang Pambansa, Quezon City,” the subpoena document read.

“Please be advised that failure to comply with this Order will constrain the Committee to resort to Section 11 of the Rules of Procedure Governing Inquiry in Aid of Legislation of the House of Representatives on the power of contempt,” it added.

The document was signed last February 13.

Last February 7, Surigao del Sur 2nd District Rep. Johnny Pimentel moved that a subpoena be issued against Quiboloy as the KJC had repeatedly skipped the hearings held by the committee regarding bills and resolutions related to SMNI.

SMNI is being probed in the House after hearings on its host wrong allegations against Speaker Romualdez’ travel expenses showed possible violations of its franchise.

SMNI officials maintained in the past that Quiboloy was not the head of the network, but documents have shown that he used to lead the media company — prompting lawmakers to ask for his presence in the hearing.

The House’ subpoena against Quiboloy comes after the Senate earlier issued the same, but this time in relation to the Senate committee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality hearing on his alleged sex crimes.

