MPBA Season 2 completes north and south conferences’ semifinal contenders 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The KMNH Lending-Luigi Bercede completed the southern conference’s final four of the ongoing Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Season 2: Cebuano Cup’s south division after grabbing a crucial win on Sunday evening against the Quadernos, 83-71.

The victory earned the KMNH Lending-Luigi Bercede the last remaining semifinal slot in the MPBA Season 2 south conference, which unfolds on February 25 at the CPA gymnasium.

They will face the formidable and undefeated top-seed ARQ Builders in the crossover semifinals.

The other semifinal pairing features the No. 2 Agalon’s Garbage Hauler and JDCB Ballers.

During their MPA game on Sunday, five of KMNH Lending-Luigi Bercede’s players finished with double-digit scores headed by Sean Flores, who tallied 17 points. Flores paired it with four rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Aaron Capuyan grabbed a double-double game of 10 points with 11 rebounds for the winning squad. In comparison, Helbert Catadman chipped in 15 points, while Jason Daganandan and Jude Lungtan each scored 11 points.

KMNH Lending-Luigi Bercede led as many as 16 points in the final period, 83-67, en route to earning the semifinal slot in MPBA Season 2.

Yoko Yares erupted for 28 points with 11 boards and two steals, but it wasn’t enough to earn them a victory.

His teammates Walter Baring and Dave Delos Angeles scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, as the Quadernos wrapped up their season at the seventh spot with their 3-6 (win-loss) record.

ARTERA BUILDERS 88, STEADFAST BUILDERS 81

In the other MPBA game, Artera Builders wrapped up the elimination round with an unblemished 9-0 record after defeating Steadfast Builders, 88-81, in the north conference.

Arnold Quilaton finished with 22 points with four boards, two assists, and one steal for Artera Builders.

Ukinz Delos Santos chipped in 17 markers with seven boards. Adrian Padilla and Rey Gonzaga each had 12 points in their win.

Charle Sicad and Oliver Dela Cruz scored 31 and 25 points as Steadfast Builders bowed out of the tournament at the no. 5 spot with their 4-5 slate.

Artera Builders will take on the TSO & Co. Prayboys in the MPBA Season 2 north conference semifinals. At the same time, No.2 Rongcales Customs Brokerage faces the defending champions and No. 3 Truck N’ Trail in the other semifinal pairing.

RELATED STORIES

Artera, Agalons, and Pray Boys nip foes in MPBA Season 2

MPBA Season 2: ARQ Builders dominates south conference with 9-0 sweep

MPBA Season 2: ARQ Builders face Quadernos, eye to stretch unbeaten streak

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP