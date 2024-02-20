Daily Gospel, February 20

This is the Daily Gospel for today, February 20, 2024, which is the Tuesday of the first week of Lent.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 6, 7-15.

Jesus said to his disciples:

“In praying, do not babble like the pagans, who think that they will be heard because of their many words.

Do not be like them. Your Father knows what you need before you ask him.

This is how you are to pray: Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as in heaven.

Give us today our daily bread; and forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors; and do not subject us to the final test, but deliver us from the evil one.

If you forgive others their transgressions, your heavenly Father will forgive you.

But if you do not forgive others, neither will your Father forgive your transgressions.”

Source: DailyGospel.org

